Fox has officially axed “Scream Queens” after two seasons.

The Ryan Murphy-created horror comedy series, which initially focused on a college sorority that shifted to a hospital setting in the second season, failed to gain the traction of the multi-hyphenate producer’s other projects including “Glee” and most recently “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

Emma Roberts, who starred in the series alongside Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Jamie Lee Curtis and Skyler Samuels, was fully prepared to depart from anthology series. “When I wrapped ‘Scream Queens’ I had to get rid of the blonde hair because [my character] Chanel was spilling over and I had to get rid of her, even though I miss her sometimes,” Roberts explained earlier this month. “When you change a role and you change your hair, you finally feel like it’s been put to bed.”

Fox co-chairman and chief executive officer Gary Newman made the announcement Monday ahead of the network’s upfronts presentation later this month. “It feels as if it was a complete series,” Newman said. “We have no plans to go back and tell more stories there.”

Despite the cancellation, Murphy will likely have little downtime this year. The 51-year-old screenwriter is in Miami filming the second installment of “American Crime Story” detailing the 1997 murder of Gianni Versace. Venezuelan-born actor Édgar Ramírez will play Versace and takes on an eerily similar appearance to the late designer.

“Whenever I cast somebody [to play another famous person], I want to get it in the ballpark,” explained Murphy last month of his choice in casting Ramírez. “Then you just shoot the s–t out of the makeup testing and get it right.”