The trailer for Daniel Day-Lewis’ final film has just been released. The actor, who announced his retirement this past summer, stars in writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson’s Fifties period drama “Phantom Thread,” portraying a British dressmaker for high society. (Originally rumored to be a Charles James biopic, the film is centered around fictional designer Reynolds Woodcock.)

“You can sew almost anything into the canvas of a coat,” the clip begins, opening with a closeup on the character getting dressed before switching to shots of his atelier in action. “When I was a boy I started to hide things in the linings of the garments, things that only I knew were there. Secrets.”

The film is scheduled for a wide release on Dec. 25, which puts it in the running for the upcoming awards season. Day-Lewis holds the record for most “Best Actor” Academy Awards; his final film will be his last shot to add a fourth win to his record.

The film costars Lesley Manville and Camilla Rutherford.

Watch the official trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s #PhantomThread, starring Daniel Day-Lewis. Link in bio. In select theaters this Christmas. A post shared by Phantom Thread (@phantomthread) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

