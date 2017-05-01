Selena Gomez took a break from primping and prepping for tonight’s Met Gala to share a message with online critics of her style. The singer posted a positive message via Instagram after her stylist, Kate Young, received negative comments about Gomez’s recent looks earlier in the day.

Young shared a screenshot of a note she received. “All the looks u hook her up in are unflattering, weird and most of the times not even in the right size,” it read. “Its ok to follow trend. Get creative in it but dont go completly (sic) far from it.”

Thanks for the pep talk #metgala A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on May 1, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Shortly after, Gomez posted a photo of her laughing next to Stuart Vevers, executive creative director of Coach Inc. “Because it should be fun and truly authentic,” she captioned the snap.

Gomez’s post may also suggest that she will wear Coach to tonight’s event, as has been previously speculated in light of her deal with the brand. When it was revealed back in December, her contract was valued at $10 million and she will reportedly collaborate with Vevers on products that will reach stores this fall.

Then again, when would be a better time for a codesign debut than at tonight’s gala? The whole word is watching.

See WWD’s 5 (unspoken) rules for attending in the video below.

More from WWD.com:

The Way They Were: Former Couples at the Met Gala

Rihanna’s Met Gala Style Evolution

3 Things You Didn’t Know About Beyoncé’s Most Popular Met Gala Looks

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Met Gala Style Evolution