Selena Gomez is heading back to the big screen.

The starlet has been cast in Woody Allen’s next film, joining fellow PYT Elle Fanning and up-and-comer Timothée Chalamet for the Amazon Studios-backed project. While little is known about the Untitled Woody Allen Project, the director’s partnership with Amazon seems to be working out; the studio also supported Allen’s “Cafe Society” and upcoming film “Wonder Wheel,” which stars Kate Winslet and will be released later this fall.

While Gomez has perhaps been best known for her singing career in recent years — and for her much-documented relationship with The Weeknd — she began her career on the silver screen as a child actress. While she has done voice-over work for several projects in recent years, she notably last took a lead role in Harmony Korine’s 2013 thriller “Spring Breakers.”

Her casting is also good news for Coach: Gomez is the face of the brand’s fall ad campaign. In the campaign, Gomez portrays a Coach girl who’s preparing to embark on a road trip.

In other words, she’ll be back before we know it.

It’s been so much fun working with @Coach and @StuartVevers on designing my very own bag: the Selena Grace. Come see it and meet me at Coach House New York on Sept. 13! #CoachxSelena #CoachNY A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

