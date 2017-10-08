Shanghai is not a place that could ever be described as sleepy but even by its frenetic standards, October kicks off a particular busy season in the Chinese city.

Shanghai Fashion Week starts today. Coinciding with that, Prada is staging multiple events across several days including a repeat of its cruise 2018 show in a historic Shanghai mansion. Meanwhile, next month Shanghai will welcome the spectacle that is the Victoria’s Secret show to China for the first time. That flurry of activity is on top of the megamall projects being unveiled in the city, from Plaza 66’s reopening with Alicia Keys to HKRI Taikoo Hui later this year.

Below, a round-up of the best spots to check out during all the goings-on in town.

STAY

The PuLi Hotel and Spa

A zen-like fugue descends as one walks into The PuLi’s cavernous lobby-slash-bar, with dark wood, Han dynasty antiques and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the greenery adjacent to the hotel. The highly rated Anantara Spa and swimming pool are added benefits, as is the Jing’an Restaurant, which serves up a famous Sunday brunch — complete with free-flowing Champagne. 1 Changde Lu, Shanghai

Tel: +86 21 3203 9999

Web: thepuli.com W Shanghai

The newly opened, ultra-hip W Shanghai-The Bund, with its glamorous pool parties over the summer, has fast become the destination of choice for the city’s young and beautiful — those keen to be seen in swimwear at least. Much like Shanghai itself, it’s bold, colorful and avant-garde in design. The 374 guest rooms and suites are appointed with signature W beds and adorably adorned with pillows in the shape of Shanghai’s famous Xiaolongbao dumpling and chopsticks. 66 Lvshun Lu, Shanghai

Tel: +8621 2286 9999

Web: whotels.com/shanghai The Middle House

Although its opening isn’t due until the end of the year, the arrival of a House Collective hotel is one eagerly awaited in a city spoiled with five-star properties. Part of the larger HKRI Taikoo Hui complex, which includes a mall, office tower and serviced apartments, it follows in the footsteps of the acclaimed Upper House in Hong Kong and Opposite House in Beijing. The 111-room property’s elegant interiors were the work of Milan-based designer Piero Lissoni, with architecture by Lissoni Architettura and Wong and Ouyang. 789 Nanjing Xi Lu, Shanghai

Web: the-house-collective.com SHOP Dong Liang

Specializing in promoting the best of China’s avant-garde fashion design scene, Dong Liang is the place to discover the country’s young designers. Located in a three-story house in Shanghai’s former French Concession, the boutique carries designers including Ms. Min, Chictopia and Uma Wang. 184 Fumin Lu, Shanghai

Tel: +86 21 3469 6926

Web: dongliangchina.com Suzhou Cobblers

Denise Huang started making traditional silk slippers as a way of preserving a part of the Shanghai she grew up with, but gives her pieces a modern twist with bright colors and updated styles. This is a great place to pick up a unique souvenir for someone special. As well as the slipper, Suzhou Cobblers handcrafts wonderful handbags, hats and clothing. 17 Fuzhou Lu, Shanghai

Tel: +86 21 6321 7087

Web: suzhou-cobblers.com Shang Xia

The Chinese offshoot of French luxury house Hermès, Shang Xia is a lifestyle brand with the aim of rediscovering traditions of Chinese craftsmanship that were all but lost after the country’s 20th-century run of wars and revolutions. Products include beautiful eggshell porcelain, antique-style furniture made with prized “zitan” red sandalwood and clothing made from cashmere felt. 233 Huaihai Zhong Lu, Shanghai

Tel: +86 21 8017 9777

Web: shang-xia.com SEE Long Museum West Bund

One of the major positive developments in China’s art world in recent years has been a proliferation of private museums where the collections of wealthy citizens have been opened up to the general public. The Long Museum West Bund contains part of billionaire Liu Yiqian and Wang Wei’s impressive collection of Chinese contemporary art. Designed by Liu Yichun of Atelier Deshaus, the structure is described as a “vault-umbrella” style, and the flowing concrete surfaces reflect the traditionally industrial surrounds. 3398 Longteng Avenue, Shanghai

Tel: +86 21 6422 7636

Web: thelongmuseum.org Jing’an Temple

An unmissable and iconic landmark in the city, the temple was originally built in 247 B.C., and has weathered several relocations and even a reconstruction after a 1972 fire. Visitors now can take in its gleaming gold pagoda and the country’s largest pure jade Buddha standing about 12 feet high, situated conveniently on the shopper’s paradise that is Nanjing Road West. 1686 Nanjing Xi Lu, Shanghai

Tel: +86 21 6256 6366