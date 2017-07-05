A look at how designers, models and brands commemorated U.S. Independence Day on Instagram.
Happy Fourth of July! #independenceday #jasperjohns
A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on
Happy 4th 🎉🎉🇺🇸 #4thofjuly #sttropez
A post shared by Georgina Chapman (@georginachapmanmarchesa) on
Ralph and Ricky Lauren in Bedford, NY, 1996. Photograph: Victor Skrebneski #4thOfJuly #RLIconicStyle
A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on
A post shared by Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) on
✨💥✨💥✨💥✨ #fourthofjuly #fireworks
A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen) on
A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on
From OC & the holiday's current reigning champ @AdamSelman (the designer's favorite holiday 🇺🇸🎉💥) we wish you all a safe & happy #FourthofJuly (📸 @MaggieHShannon )
A post shared by openingceremony (@openingceremony) on
#happyindenpenceday to you all my darlings 😘❤️🙏🏾
A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on
Happy #FourthofJuly! 🇺🇸 #JackieO #TimelessStyle
A post shared by Tory Burch (@toryburch) on
A post shared by Ansel Elgort (@ansel) on
Celebrating …. #4thofjuly 🎉🇺🇸💫❤️🌈✨
A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on
