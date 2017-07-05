Fireworks explode near the Empire State Building (L) over New York City, to celebrate the US Independence Day as seen from Union City, New Jersey, USA, 04 July 2017. The holiday celebrates the United States' 241st year of independence from Great Britain.Fourth of July celebrations in New York, Union City, USA - 04 Jul 2017

Fourth of July celebrations in New York.

BINKS/EPA/REX/Shutterstock



A look at how designers, models  and brands commemorated U.S. Independence Day on Instagram.

Happy Fourth of July! #independenceday #jasperjohns

A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on

Happy 4th 🎉🎉🇺🇸 #4thofjuly #sttropez

A post shared by Georgina Chapman (@georginachapmanmarchesa) on

Ralph and Ricky Lauren in Bedford, NY, 1996. Photograph: Victor Skrebneski #4thOfJuly #RLIconicStyle

A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on

HAPPY 4TH OF JULY !!! 🇺🇸

A post shared by Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) on

✨💥✨💥✨💥✨ #fourthofjuly #fireworks

A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen) on

Post fireworks 💥 #USA 🇺🇸❤️

A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on

#happyindenpenceday to you all my darlings 😘❤️🙏🏾

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on

Happy #FourthofJuly! 🇺🇸 #JackieO #TimelessStyle

A post shared by Tory Burch (@toryburch) on

🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

A post shared by Ansel Elgort (@ansel) on

Celebrating …. #4thofjuly 🎉🇺🇸💫❤️🌈✨

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

instagram Social Media
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus