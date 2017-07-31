Your approach to Instagram this past month was likely in one of two ways: Either you eagerly scrolled through your feed, lapping up photo after photo of bikini-clad or wedding dress-wearing shiny people in far-flung locales as you too were sharing your envy-stirring pics — or you avoided it like the plague to spare the FOMO.

July is a month of vacations and weddings, and the celeb/fashion set was no exception. While June was arguably the more popular month to wed — Jonathan Simkhai, Jessica Chastain, Domino Kirke, Penn Badgley and Ally Hilfiger all tied the knot last month — July still had its fair share of matrimony.

And when not taking snaps and spell-checking wedding hashtags, ’tis the season for vacation pics. Then again, as always, the month had more than enough of head-scratching ‘grams to comb over (we’re talking about you, Drake).

Here, WWD tracks the month in social media so you don’t have to. Now how about we all unplug a bit in August, shall we?