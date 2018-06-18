In need of some energy realignment ahead of the upcoming summer solstice? Los Angeles-based crystal shop Spellbound Sky has landed in New York for an 11-day residency at the Whitney Shop, located at the Whitney Museum. Through June 25, selections of “rainbow-inspired” crystals, candles and essential oil potions will be on offer, as well as three ritual kits aimed to shut out unwanted energy, encourage the creative process, or empower users to achieve their goals. The metaphysical shop’s founders Mark Phillips and Martin Anguiano will also be on-site to offer their guidance into crystal selection, and — for a limited lucky few during one-on-one appointments — dole out customized energy readings.

The residency aligns with two of the museum’s shows that explore themes of spirituality, “Between the Waters” and “Where We Are.” And on June 21 at the museum, artist Sibyl Kempson will continue her three-year performance piece “12 Shouts to the Ten Forgotten Heavens,” in which she commemorates each solstice and equinox with a ritual shout. The 2018 summer solstice will mark her 10th of 12 shouts for the performance piece.