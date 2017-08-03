Activism is becoming standard practice at The Standard.

On Thursday, the trendy hospitality group unveiled its latest politically charged project by installing a telephone booth alongside the front door of their Meatpacking District location in New York.

But don’t expect to phone your mother from this mirrored call box. The telephone has a direct line to the U.S. Capitol switchboard, which gives hotel guests and passers-by the ability to ring up their congressional representatives and voice opinions on current hot-button issues from the environment to immigration and education.

“We’ve seen firsthand that taking action and speaking up is contagious,” The Standard explained in a statement. “We want to encourage our guests, our staff and the public to make their voices heard on the issues that matter to them.”

Dubbed #RingYourRep, the project is another effort by the chain to encourage awareness in the wake of last year’s polarizing presidential election. In addition to the outdoor phone booth, guests of the group’s properties in New York, Miami and Los Angeles can also direct dial the Capitol switchboard from their in-room line.