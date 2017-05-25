As hard as it is to believe (given the never-ending spring showers in New York’s forecast) summer is in fact just around the corner, meaning flocks of the fashion-y and fabulous will be deserting the city in search of a tan.

But while the majority of the fashion flock follow each other like lemmings and head east to the Hamptons, there are a few brave souls who head to farther pastures in upstate New York, Nantucket — or even beyond. Here, a look at both the tried and true and what’s new around and about.

The Hamptons Mainstays

The usual circuit of events out east are once again on the calendar for this summer. The Parrish Art Museum midsummer party is set for July 15, and the annual Watermill Center summer benefit will be July 29, the same day as Super Saturday, which turns 20 this summer and will be hosted by Donna Karan, Kelly Ripa and Gabby Karan de Felice. Rounding things out is Paddle for Pink on Aug. 5.

Dopo la Spiaggia, East Hampton, N.Y.

Italian for “after the beach,” this high-end eatery from restaurateurs Maria and Larry Baum opens its second Hamptons location with an airy, sun-filled space on Race Lane. The space features an outdoor seating area with a southern Italian menu ranging from day-boat scallops to pan-seared halibut, by chef Maurizio Marfoglia.

Harbor East, East Hampton, N.Y.

A Mediterranean-Australian hybrid comes to East Hampton in the form of new restaurant Harbor East, which opens Memorial Day from New York City restaurateur James Willis and Todd English’s Andrew Molen. “We want it to be slightly older — we want to focus on the locals, we want to create a place that has great music, great decor and is a little different to the other places,” says Willis, who was an original owner of Southside nightclub. “We want it to be their little watering hole.”

Le Bilboquet, Sag Harbor, N.Y.

The famed French brasserie is making its Hamptons debut this summer with a prized location at 1 Long Wharf (formerly B. Smith’s) that boasts sweeping views of the harbor (and its magnificent yachts). Signature dishes including Cajun chicken, Dover sole meuniere and Niçoise salad will be offered with a wide selection of Champagne and Rosé. Très chic, non?

Audemars Piguet x Material Good, Hamptons, N.Y.

Swiss watch maker Audemars Piguet and boutique SoHo jewelry brand Material Good will join forces to host two private events out east, one with a dinner prepared by Audemars Piguet friend Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park. The two evenings will take place on June 17 and July 8.

Surf Lodge, Montauk, N.Y.

Yes, we’re still talking about Surf Lodge. While the Montauk hot spot is nothing new, your fashion friends will once again be flocking there some Saturday nights. New for this summer? Dance cardio workout Bari Studio will have classes every Saturday at 10:30 a.m., and this summer’s musical lineup includes indie favorites Jenny Lewis, St. Lucia, Wild Belle and MUNA.

Ruschmeyer’s, Montauk, N.Y.

The Montauk boutique hotel, bar and restaurant has been revamped to bring back the sense of community and creativity that was thriving in the town 40 years ago. “We wanted to build something for the locals because the first thing visitors ask is, ‘where do the locals go?’” says Peter Litvinenko, who led the redesign, which includes updated rooms, a tapas-focused menu and a panel talk series with local entrepreneurs.

West Kill Brewing

For those seeking a break from the Hamptons scene, the Catskills offers an idyllic breath of fresh air and a healthy dose of small-town living. This summer, husband-and-wife team Mike and Colleen Barcone will open the doors to their West Kill Brewery tasting room. Located on a family farm in West Kill, N.Y. — down the road from the charming Spruceton Inn — the brewery will focus on farmhouse-style brews made from locally sourced ingredients. We’re feeling refreshed already.

The Club Car, Nantucket, Mass.

This Main Street institution has been reimagined for the first time in 40 years — but loyalists, fear not! The restaurant’s vintage railway car and antique elements have been preserved and simply updated with modern elements. The frequently changing seasonal menu is rich with local seafood and vegetables and creative cocktails like the tropical revival, which pairs Jägermeister with coconut water, lemon, hibiscus and pineapple.

Gurney’s Newport, Newport, R.I.

Those looking to expand their horizons beyond Long Island (but, you know, not too much) are in luck, as the team behind Gurney’s Montauk is opening a second location in Newport this Memorial Day. “Newport is an extremely popular yearround resort town, and there are not that many hotel rooms,” says Gurney’s owner George Filopoulos, who has been a vacationer in the area for years. The popular Beach Club in Montauk has been interpreted into the Pineapple Pool Club at the Newport location.