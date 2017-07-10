The race for the summer movie mega-opening is on.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” is proving to be the summer blockbuster to beat after this weekend’s opening of $117 million, which makes it the third highest opening of the year domestically; “Beauty and the Beast” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” hold the top spots. The film is estimated to have brought in $140 million at the international box office, which was targeted to round out to $257 million for the global weekend opening.

The film beat out “Despicable Me 3,” which came in second at the box office. It also had the highest opening of any “Spider-Man” franchise film. The film is directed by Jon Watts, whose previous credits are much smaller, low-budget films: the 2014 horror movie “Clown” and the 2015 Kevin Bacon movie “Cop Car.” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” cost an estimated $175 million to produce.

Summer is the season for superhero films, and this year has already seen massive turnout for “Wonder Woman,” which outperformed estimations of $80 million to $90 million to bring in $100.5 million in the U.S. and Canada on its opening weekend in early June. Such numbers meant the film, which is directed by Patty Jenkins, set the record for the biggest opening out of any movie directed by a woman.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” stars newcomer Tom Holland as Peter Parker, putting him in the footsteps of previous Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. The 2017 version also stars Zendaya, as well as new face Laura Harrier, whose version of Liz Allan she recently described as “refreshing” and “a fully rounded human being.”

Related Links:

Laura Harrier and Stylist Danielle Nachmani on Her ‘Effortless’ Red Carpet ‘Spider-Man’ Style

‘Wonder Woman’ Makes History at the Box Office

2017 Cannes Film Festival: Susan Sarandon Talks Film, Porn and Politics

Why ‘Wonder Woman’ Has High-End and Mass-Market Product Appeal

‘Wonder Woman’ Conquers Products