With Memorial Day comes the beginning of the summer season, and we just know you’re packing your bags for your usual haunts. Be it the Hamptons or Martha’s Vineyard (do people actually go other places?), here’s what’s new and tantalizing to tickle your fancy. We might see you on the Jitney, but we know you prefer Blade.

LONG ISLAND



Donna Karan is opening a new Urban Zen outpost at 16 Main Street in Sag Harbor.

HigherDose opens Memorial Day weekend in Montauk at Gurney’s Seawater Spa.

Taryn Toomey is opening an outpost of her The Class studio in Bridgehampton. “My goal with the new Bridgehampton studio was to incorporate the lighthearted, free-spirited feeling that comes when one steps into the open land and beach. We’ve designed it in a way where passing through our large barn doors brings the airiness of the outdoors in,” says Toomey of the new studio.

The Bari Studio is returning to The Surf Lodge in Montauk, where the signature sculpt class workout will be held each Saturday morning at 9:30 on the outdoor deck.

Boutique Montauk motel Breakers has been newly renovated for summer 2018. The wellness program will include weekend classes taught on the deck or beach by popular New York studios such as Y7 Yoga, Solace, Sky Ting Yoga, and Modelfit.

Book Hampton, located along Main Street in East Hampton, will host book signings and readings with authors such as Cecile Richards, William Wegman, Mark Strausman, Martha Stewart and A.J. Finn.

Aerin Lauder is expanding east this weekend with the opening of her new boutique in East Hampton (a close neighbor to her shop in Southampton, for those looking to hit two in one outing). She’ll stock the store with her own branded items as well as a selection of other personal favorites.

Jesse Bongiovi has spent the past few summers sitting on his family porch in East Hampton, sipping rosé. But summer 2018 is about to be his best one yet — he’ll now be pouring bottles of his very own wine label, Diving Into Hampton Water.

The 23-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi is kicking off the first summer with his new rosé on the market with a proper seasonal introduction this weekend over dinner at Surf Lodge. Having launched earlier this year — in colder, less rosé-friendly months — Bongiovi is eagerly awaiting the chance to finally reap the rewards during the summer (and share the wine, which costs $19.95 and is one of two 90 point rosés this year).

“My family, we were always big wine drinkers. My parents were never really drinking anything else but white wine and rosé,” he says. “It was something I was very much used to having around the house, and in the Hamptons, the running joke out there is that rosé is the water of the Hamptons.”

MARTHA’S VINEYARD



The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival hosts free outdoor screenings as part of its summer film series from June 27 to August 22. Want to get further immersed? Spike Lee will be filming on the island for an original series in late July.

Those looking for a more homegrown approach to shopping this summer should check out The Annex, a collective of artisans launching this Friday evening at Maple Mehndi on Beach Street. The collaborative showroom will feature artists including jeweler Hawkhouse, swimwear line Roy Swim and sustainable fashion brand Conrado.

Also new on the shopping front this summer is Lennox & Harvey, a refreshed take on the general store concept from owners Mark Chung and Eric Coles. Stocking the shelves are home good, beach items, beauty products and clothing goods, including brands like Malin + Goetz, Birkenstock and Alessi.