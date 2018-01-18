Parka-clad indie darlings and Hollywood heavy hitters are descending upon Park City, Utah for the 34th annual Sundance Film Festival, which begins Thursday. Swag suites and all-night ragers aside, the 10-day independent film bonanza, founded by Robert Redford, still remains a hotbed for discovering emerging talent and breakout hits, like last year’s “Call Me By Your Name,” “Get Out,” “The Big Sick,” and “Mudbound.”

With a jam-packed program, the furry boot-sporting set should forgo sleeping in – especially on Saturday morning when the Respect Rally serves as a worthy wake up call in more ways than one, building off the success of last year’s well-attended March on Main and the burgeoning #Metoo movement.

The female-forward theme will be felt from the streets to the screens, thanks to strong women both onscreen and off – 38 percent of the program’s 121 feature-length films (30 in competition) have women at the helm. And with a slew of directorial debuts from actors, including Paul Dano and Idris Elba, there should be no shortage of drama both in and out of the theaters, where crowd-pleasers often ignite bidding wars between hungry dealmakers.

Here, WWD’s crib sheet to the best of the fest.

LIZZIE

CATEGORY: U.S. Dramatic Competition

DIRECTOR: Craig William Macneill

CAST: Chloë Sevigny, Kristen Stewart, Jamey Sheridan, Fiona Shaw, Kim Dickens, Denis O’Hare.

BEHIND THE BUZZ: Sevigny makes her umpteenth appearance at the fest to produce and play the lead in “Lizzie,” based on Lizzie Borden, the infamous ax-wielding murderess from the 1890s. After her failed attempt at an HBO miniseries with Tom Hanks, Sevigny focuses on the softer side of the New Englander by focusing on her illicit affair with the live-in maid, played by Stewart.

YARDIE

CATEGORY: World Cinema Dramatic Competition

DIRECTOR: Idris Elba

CAST: Aml Ameen, Shantol Jackson, Stephen Graham, Fraser James, Sheldon Shepherd, Everaldo Cleary

BEHIND THE BUZZ: With juicy source material – the cult Victor Headley novel – and a lauded actor-turned-director at the helm, watch for a killer performance from Aml Ameen as a Jamaican drug dealer on a doomed gang-related mission to London during the Seventies.

OPHELIA

CATEGORY: Premieres

DIRECTOR: Claire McCarthy

CAST: Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts, Clive Owen, George MacKay, Tom Felton, Devon Terrell

BEHIND THE BUZZ: Leave it to a female director to flip the damsel-in-distress trope on its head in this alt interpretation of “Hamlet,” based on the YA novel by Lisa Klein. The acting promises to be as epic as the hair (think cascading waist-length waves), with fest fixture Naomi Watts as Hamlet’s mom and Ridley as the Bard’s leading lady.

COLETTE

CATEGORY: Premieres

DIRECTOR: Wash Westmoreland

CAST: Keira Knightley, Dominic West, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Elinor Tomlinson, Aiysha Hart

BEHIND THE BUZZ: While many stars go against type at this indie showcase, Knightley plays right into her sweet spot in this historical tale about one of France’s leading female novelists at the turn of the century in Paris.

WESTWOOD: PUNK, ICON, ACTIVIST

CATEGORY: World Cinema Documentary Competition

DIRECTOR: Lorna Tucker

BEHIND THE BUZZ: Rarely is the filmmaker’s life as fascinating as the subject, but Tucker proves to be the exception. The former heroin addict went from homeless to haute couture after being discovered by a modeling scout on the streets of London. While a feature film based on the documentarian’s own life is still in the works, she offers an intimate look at the punk-rock provocateur who took a chance on her.

WILDLIFE

CATEGORY: U.S. Dramatic Competition

DIRECTOR: Paul Dano

CAST: Carey Mulligan, Ed Oxenbould, Bill Camp, Jake Gyllenhaal

BEHIND THE BUZZ: This labor of love, penned by indie couple Dano (“Little Miss Sunshine”) and Zoe Kazan (“The Big Sick”), has all the ingredients for fest success. Set in scenic Montana in the Sixties and based on Richard Ford’s novel, Mulligan and Gyllenhaal star as a couple in crisis.

DAMSEL

CATEGORY: Premieres

DIRECTOR: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner

CAST: Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, David Zellner, Robert Forster, Nathan Zellner, Joe Billingiere

BEHIND THE BUZZ: The still swoon-worthy Pattinson saddles up to play the romantic lead in this quirky Western from the multi-hyphenate Zellner brothers, who broke out at the fest in 2014 with the lovably loony “Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter.”

DON’T WORRY, HE WON’T GET FAR ON FOOT

DIRECTOR: Gus Van Sant

CATEGORY: Premieres

CAST: Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, Jack Black

BEHIND THE BUZZ: With a tongue-in-cheek title and a deep comedy bench that includes a particularly hirsute Hill, expect some twisted humor in Van Sant’s take on cartoonist John Callahan, an alcoholic confined to a wheelchair after a hardcore bender.

BLAZE

DIRECTOR: Ethan Hawke

CATEGORY: U.S. Dramatic Competition

CAST: Benjamin Dickey, Alia Shawkat, Josh Hamilton, Charlie Sexton

BEHIND THE BUZZ: Hawke’s passion project delves deep into the legend of Blaze Foley, an unsung singer-songwriter from the Texas Outlaw movement known more for his bar dustups than his ditties. Newcomer Dickey may end up a breakout star.

I THINK WE’RE ALONE NOW

CATEGORY: U.S. Dramatic Competition

DIRECTOR: Reed Morano

CAST: Elle Fanning, Peter Dinklage

BEHIND THE BUZZ: Morano, fresh off her Emmy win for directing “The Handmaid’s Tale,” takes on the dystopian yet again, this time with Dinklage and Fanning playing post-apocalyptic companions, whether they like it or not.

JULIET, NAKED

CATEGORY: Premieres

DIRECTOR: Jesse Peretz

CAST: Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, Chris O’Dowd

BEHIND THE BUZZ: Hawke hits all the right notes as an obscure past-his-prime rocker who threatens to come between a couple in this rom-com, adapted from Nick Hornby’s best-selling novel. With Judd Apatow’s endorsement (and producing credit), Peretz, known for his work on “Girls” and “Glow,” is poised to become Hollywood’s hottest comedy director.

THE MISEDUCATION OF CAMERON POST

CATEGORY: U.S. Dramatic Competition

DIRECTOR: Desiree Akhavan

CAST: Chloë Grace Moretz, Sasha Lane, Forrest Goodluck, John Gallagher Jr., Jennifer Ehle

BEHIND THE BUZZ: Moretz stars in this coming-of-age story, based on Emily Danforth’s novel about a girl forced into gay conversion therapy after having sex with the prom queen.

AN EVENING WITH BEVERLY LUFF LINN

CATEGORY: NEXT

DIRECTOR: Jim Hosking

CAST: Aubrey Plaza, Emile Hirsch, Jemaine Clement, Matt Berry, Craig Robinson

BEHIND THE BUZZ: Hosking, who debuted “The Greasy Strangler” in 2016, returns with this oddball gem, starring Plaza as an unhappily married woman named Lulu Danger who reconnects with a mystery man, in town to perform an event entitled “An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn.”

ASSASSINATION NATION

CATEGORY: Midnight

DIRECTOR: Sam Levinson

CAST: Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Bill Skårsgard, Bella Thorne

BEHIND THE BUZZ: Four suburban teenage girls get hacked and madness ensues in this satirical thriller/cautionary tale for the social media set, taking #slay to a whole new level, literally.

SORRY TO BOTHER YOU

CATEGORY: U.S. Dramatic Competition

DIRECTOR: Boots Riley

CAST: Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, Patton Oswalt, Terry Crews

BEHIND THE BUZZ: Stanfield has three projects at the fest, but rapper Riley’s feature directorial debut about a gifted telemarketer has the most buzz (not to mention the best soundtrack), thanks in part to Hammer’s portrayal of a cocaine-snorting CEO.