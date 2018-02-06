Swarovski and KiraKira+ are teaming up to make your fashion week content look #brilliant. Known for enhancing all things sparkly, the KiraKira+ app will be made available to download free from the Apple store today only and will include a Swarovski #Brilliance filter that can be used throughout fashion month.

The partnership marks the first between KiraKira+ and any brand. In a statement, the app’s founder and developer Kentaro Yama said: “I am very excited to be partnering with Swarovski for the first time on KiraKira. Kirakira means ‘sparkly’ in Japanese, so I think it is only fitting to have Swarovski, which is known for its everyday sparkle, create a special filter for everyone to shine during the busiest time of the year at international fashion shows.”

During the spring 2018 season, Swarovski sent a total of 2.2 million crystals down the runway via designer collaborations with Jason Wu, Brandon Maxwell, Mary Katrantzou, Rosie Assoulin, Alexandre Vauthier, Christopher Kane and Gabriela Hearst. The #Brilliance filter is inspired by the brand’s Aurora Borealis crystal.

Those who already have the KiraKira+ app can get the new filter by updating their current version. Swarovski is encouraging users to tag their posts with the hashtag #BrillianceForAll.

