Here’s a look at some of the features and documentaries premiering at the festival.

Headliners:

“A Quiet Place”

John Krasinski’s latest directorial effort will have its world premiere on March 9 at 6:30 p.m. The thriller stars Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt.

“Blockers”

“Pitch Perfect” screenwriter Kay Cannon makes her directorial debut with this Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg-backed comedy about parents trying to foil their children’s post-prom night plans. The world premiere will take place March 10 at 8 p.m.

“Boundaries“

On the heels of award season buzz for his last-minute swap into “All the Money in the World,” Christopher Plummer will next be seen starring in Shana Feste’s road trip comedy alongside Vera Farmiga. The film will have its world premiere on March 12 at 8:30 p.m.

“Isle of Dogs”

Wes Anderson’s latest film, an animated tale featuring dogs voiced by stars such as Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray and Liev Schreiber, will have its North American premiere on March 17 at 8 p.m.

Narrative Feature Competition:

This year, 10 films are lined up for the narrative feature competition, and the slate is stacked with eight emerging female directors.

24 Beats Per Second:

“Blaze”

It’s only appropriate that Austin, Tex., native Ethan Hawke’s film about the late Texan crooner Blaze Foley would screen during SXSW. The film received a warm reception at Sundance, where its star — and first-time actor — Ben Dickey took home a prize for acting. Screening on March 16 at 6 p.m. and March 17 at 2:30 p.m.

Documentaries:

“Take Your Pills”

Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger are executive producers of this documentary on the pharmaceutical industry in America. The world premiere will take place on March 9 at 6 p.m.

“The Dawn Wall”

Pro climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson will be in town for the American premiere, March 11 at noon, of this documentary recounting their monumental first free climb of Yosemite National Park’s Dawn Wall.

“Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders”

A documentary on former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader den mother Suzanne Mitchell, having its world premiere on March 11 at 1:45 p.m.

Narrative Spotlight:

“Anchor and Hope”



Making its North American premiere on March 10 at 4:45 p.m., this Spanish film features two of Charlie Chaplin’s granddaughters, Oona and Geraldine Chaplin.

“Galveston”

Melanie Laurent’s crime drama starring Ben Foster and Elle Fanning will make its world premiere at 11:45 a.m. on March 10.

“Support the Girls”

This female-driven drama stars an ensemble cast, which includes Regina Hall, Haley Lu Richardson, Shayna McHayle and Brooklyn Decker. The world premiere is on March 9 at 9 p.m.

Special Events:

Cue the tissue box. The cast from “This Is Us” will be in Austin for a screening of the season two series finale on March 12 at 3 p.m.

Midnighters:

In the horror genre, Blumhouse — still riding the wave of “Get Out” success — has two films making world premieres: “Upgrade,” a sci-fi thriller, and an untitled film produced in collaboration with Russian film production company Bazelevs. The film is self-described as “a warning for the digital age.” Each film will screen in the late-night slot on three nights.

Virtual Cinema:



Subjects tackled by this year’s slate of immersive virtual-reality films include the Philharmonia Orchestra, melting glaciers in Greenland, and a couple abducted by a UFO. Jesse Ayala Aiden’s “We’re Still Here,” premiering on March 13 at 11 a.m., turns the lens on gender identity and sexuality in relation to Native American tribal roles.