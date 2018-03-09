SXSW: Scene Guide of Where to Get the Best Tacos, Smoothies and Vegan Food in Austin

Between all the movie premieres and late-night concerts, where to go for some sustenance? Aside from the standard barbecue, where does one find a hybrid coffee and bike shop, the best smoothie in the city or a decent vegan meal?

WWD asked two of the coolest Austin, Tex., residents we know — Valerie Chiang, a photographer, and Alexia Brown, owner of independent boutique Byron & Blue — for their favorite local spots.

Valerie Chiang, photographer, @ninebagatelles

Veracruz All Natural Food Truck

Flat Track Coffee — “Coffee shop/bike shop, pure Austin.”

JuiceLand — “You can’t leave Austin without getting a smoothie here.”

Austin Film Society — “Local art house theater started by Richard Linklater.”

Whisler’s Bar

Casa de Luz — “All vegan place but it’s incredible…vegans and non-vegans alike love it. It’s kind of like a communal dining room, and they have a fixed menu every day.”

Alexia Brown, owner of independent boutique Byron & Blue, @byronandblue

“Ellsworth Kelly Building” at The Blanton Museum of Art

“A spectacular, modern 2,715-square-foot chapel-like building filled with multicolored light and stained glass windows that is now a permanent collection at the museum. The artist wanted the space to be a site for joy and contemplation. Truly awe-inspiring and would be a peaceful escape from the craziness of SXSW. (Tip: Free on Thursdays!)”

Byron & Blue Pop-up at South Congress Hotel

“Byron & Blue is my Austin-based home goods shop. I carry ethically sourced and made Moroccan handwoven bags, Turkish kilim pillows, Mexican blankets, incense and soy candles. You’ll be able to shop my goods at the lovely new boutique hotel in the iconic South Congress district.” March 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nails Y’all “Tiny Canvases: Identity and Protest Through Nail Art”

“A talk hosted by the creator of Nails Y’all, an Austin-based pop-up nail salon. Her nail designs are focused on feminism, politics and gender-identity and she will speak on how we express ourselves through these tiny canvases.” March 11 5 to 6 p.m.

Fareground at 2nd Street and Congress Avenue

“A brand new, modern ‘food court’ downtown made up of a collection of all best restaurants in Austin. You’ll be able to try dishes from some of the best chefs in town, but in a more casual setting.”

Las Cruxes’ Dreams Never End Day Show at Kinda Tropical

“The boutique, art gallery and community space, Las Cruxes is putting on a day show of music at Kinda Tropical, a hip but easygoing bar/restaurant meets convenience store. Very Austin. The show is free for all ages.” March 14

Women of Color in Sustainable World|Creative Entrepreneur Mix

“Aro, a designer clothing and jewelry boutique, will be hosting a pop-up followed by a panel discussion speaking on how to develop a sustainable brand, build a platform for yourself, grow a small support team and how to withstand the world’s challenges for women of color.” March 12 1 to 7 p.m.