Like many New Yorkers, The Class by Taryn Toomey is taking up residence out East this summer.

Opening Memorial Day Weekend, The Class by Taryn Toomey at The Barn in Bridgehampton is a new permanent studio location for Toomey’s signature workout. The airy studio space is imbued with the same holistic wellness philosophy established at her first permanent studio in New York’s TriBeCa, opened in early 2017, with serene design details reinterpreted to reflect the open, beachy environment of the Hamptons.

“Our TriBeCa studio is an oasis above the intense streets of NYC. The experience from door to mat was designed to allow students to quickly take off the day, release the city’s intensity and drop into the method,” says Toomey. “My goal with the new Bridgehampton studio was to incorporate the lighthearted, free-spirited feeling that comes when one steps into the open land and beach. We’ve designed it in a way where passing through our large barn doors brings the airiness of the outdoors in, creating a palpable sense of ease.”

Morning classes will run daily, with prices from $42 for a single class to $750 for a 20 class pack.

Located at 264 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton, New York.