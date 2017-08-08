Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo might have successfully small-talked their way through a handful of highly orchestrated dates and emerged as the newest Bachelorette couple — but is their style game worthy of a Final Rose?

If there ever were a television show with awful style, it would be the Bachelor franchise. But there might just be hope for Lindsay and Abasolo yet; they are equals in outlet mall, uninspiring fashion choices.

Don’t get us wrong — Lindsay is a crowd favorite Bachelorette, and we’re not here to disagree. Might we suggest a stylist and makeover? She knows her gap-tooth is adorable and plays up her smile with her beauty routine, but the bangs need some attention. As for Abasolo (and most Bachelorette men, for that matter), less time in the beauty chair would be appreciated. It’s time to step away from the body wax, boys.

We wish these two the very best — as long as their style stays in tandem. Ignorance is bliss, right lovebirds?

