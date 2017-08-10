The wait is almost over: season two of Netflix’s big-budget royal drama “The Crown” is due out Dec. 8, and the first teaser trailer for the new season has been released.

The second season picks up on the heels of season one’s dramatic finish, where the Queen’s prevention of Princess Margaret’s marriage to Peter Townsend led the public to turn on her. The trailer also hints at growing tensions between the Queen and Prince Philip; season two will be the last season for the two actors, Claire Foy and Matthew Smith, as the series will continue to track the royals throughout their lives.

Season two also introduces the characters of President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy, who, it was reported earlier this spring, will be played by Michael C. Hall and Jodi Balfour.

Judging from the trailer, the costuming for season two will be as elaborate and lush as in the first. Michele Clapton, a three-time Emmy winner for her work on “Game of Thrones,” told WWD last year that she was given a “decent” budget for the first season and worked to recreate the more famous, public moments in the Queen’s life, which are highly recognizable, and took creative liberties when it came to the unknown personal life scenes.

“Obviously for the public state occasions, which we’ve all seen, there was much footage — so we had to get those incredibly correct to actually buy ourselves artistic license and give ourselves some credibility to tell the private stories,” Clapton said. “What really appealed to me was the idea of telling a little bit more about the inside and the personal life, and trying to make sense of actually the personal lives of the royal family, particularly the Queen and Philip.”

