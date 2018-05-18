Following his death in July 2017, the estate of Kenneth Jay Lane will be up for sale at Christie’s New York, beginning June 6. Part of a collection titled “Interiors: New York Visions,” “The Estate of Kenneth Jay Lane” will be sold alongside “The Collection of Arnold Scaasi and Parker Ladd” and “Robert Couturier: Elements of Style.”

“He’s such a New York icon…he’s such a 20th-century innovator in fashion and society,” says Bliss Summers, head of sales, Decorative Arts at Christie’s. “He was a really well-known entertainer and bon vivant, and had this wonderful aesthetic that was about orientalism and exoticism and exploring parts of the world that, in that era, were a little bit less accessible — the Middle East, North Africa, India.”

The sale will feature over 350 lots, with 150 from the main Kenneth Jay Lane sale and 30 more of his costume jewelry archives.

“He was very [all] about his home and his apartment and putting things together in a unique way,” Summers says. “There are things that are worth $100 in the estate and things that are $15,000. He really just grabbed and lived with what he loved and what inspired him.”

The decision to feature the estate alongside Scaasi and Ladd’s came naturally, after Summers received a call about the items in their home.

“I walked into that apartment and I just thought, ‘Oh my god, we have to sell this with Kenneth Jay Lane,’” Summers says. “They were contemporaries in the fashion world in New York in the same era; Kenneth Jay Lane actually got his start working for Arnold Scassi…he was designing costume jewelry for his runway shows and for shoes, to accessories and bring the whole outfit together. And they both had such unique perspective; they just complement each other. They looked at things with an eye of sophistication and appreciation for the decorative arts, for the fine arts, for costume, for the details. “

Couturier, on the other hand, is “very much alive; he wants everyone to know that.” He is moving out of his SoHo apartment and wanted to downsize his belongings accordingly.

“They are three really holistic collections that really touch on all areas of the way we live, whether it’s on the walls or what you’re sitting on or on your table — people who really looked at things as a whole,” Summers says. “Their home was an entity that was very well-rounded.”

The sale will be celebrated with a party at Christie’s on June 4, cohosted by Robert Couturier and Lisa Salzer of Lulu Frost.

More from the Eye:

AmfAR Marks New Chapter in Cannes

Will Meghan Markle Wear a Tiara for Her Royal Wedding?

The Royal Wedding Dress Code: What is a Prince to Wear?

Nicki Minaj, Hailey Baldwin Join Nina Garcia for Stuart Weitzman Dinner