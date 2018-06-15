Fashion and design are not the only two booming industries in Milan any longer: The Italian fashion capital has become a go-to destination for international food lovers. Here are a few suggestions to satisfy your cravings during Milan Fashion Week.

TASTY FOOD IN ARTY LOCATION

If you wish to taste Italy’s regional cuisine surrounded by artworks and with one of the best views of the city, book a table at the restaurant inside Fondazione Prada’s Torre, where one of Lucio Fontana’s masterpieces stands near a Jeff Koons’ painting and, sitting on a Fifties Eero Saarinen “Executive” chair, you should already feel the magic. From the outdoor terrace overlooking the city’s skyline, you can spot Milan’s iconic buildings, including the Duomo cathedral and the city’s Torre Velasca. Don’t forget to check out the wine list, which offers a wide range of bottles from Italian and international niche suppliers, or to ask the bartenders for a cocktail at the full height bar area. At Torre, beauty and art are all around.

14 Via Lorenzini, 20139 Milan

Wednesday to Monday 7 p.m.-midnight

fondazioneprada.org/torre

reservationtorre@fondazioneprada.org

+39 02 23323910

JAPANESE TAPAS

If you have been dreaming of a trip to Tokyo, you can now fly to Japan in a heartbeat, courtesy of Shimokita. Upon entering the Japanese tapas restaurant, which opened in May in the city center, you are thrown into Tokyo’s robot restaurants, with walls covered in graffiti by Italian street artist Mr. Wany, anime figures, manga dolls and “Tits” lamps. Inside the colorful and frisky space you can taste dishes that blend traditional Japanese cuisine with European, Asian and South American recipes. Try the spicy salmon tacos to enjoy a Mexico-meets-Japan experience and then indulge in the octopus poke with just the right amount of wasabi sauce. As if the food and atmosphere weren’t enough, there is a wide selection of sake and signature cocktails, including the “Shimokita” style with lychee juice. Before heading out, plan a pit stop at the bar area for one last cocktail and rewind back to the Eighties with a Pac-Man arcade machine match.

14 Via Archimede, Milan

Monday to Saturday 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

lucaguelficompany.com

info@lucaguelficompany.com

+39 02 55185947

ITALIAN CLASSIC

When the summer season kicks off, Paper Moon Giardino is just the right place. Hidden in a stately Milanese palazzo with a garden and a porch, the restaurant offers the best fish dishes, with oysters and raw sea bass to start and clam linguini to follow. Don’t miss the chance to try the Paper Spritz cocktail mixing elderflower liquor with Sichuan pepper and ginger beer. Whether for lunch, an aperitivo or a dinner at dusk, Paper Moon Giardino is a great place to unwind, until the moon rises and beyond.

12 Via Bagutta, 20121 Milan

Monday to Sunday 12:30-3:30 p.m. and 7:30-11:30 p.m.

papermoonrestaurants.com

+39 02 7600 9895

ASIAN BUNS AND COCKTAILS



Sipping well-prepared cocktails while eating small appetizers is all the rage, and if you’ve never tried a bao bun, don’t miss Bob, a new cocktail bar and restaurant located in the Isola district. The restaurant has already made a name for itself with one of the biggest selections of bourbon in town, accompanied by traditional Asian steamed bread rolls filled with salmon tartare, pork belly and veggies.

30 Via Pietro Borsieri, 20159 Milan

Tuesday to Sunday 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

bobmilano.it

info@bobmilano.it

+39 02 3655 2021

SANDWICH AND BEER

If you fancy great Italian panini, Bech is the place. The name of the restaurant in Milanese dialect means “beak” in English — hence the bird on the logo and in the actual shop. Bech was established with the help of a sandwich connoisseur, who crafted a menu full of tasty and inviting food combinations. Enjoy the cool industrial vibe wonderfully matched to a relaxed atmosphere and grab your favorite panini prepared in front of you while sipping a cocktail or a pint of beer. If sandwiches are not your thing, no worries: there are plenty of snacks and appetizers to try, including different varieties of homemade hummus.

20 Via San Marco, 20121 Milan

BUTCHER’S STYLE MEAT

Italian cuisine relies on fresh raw products, from meat and fish to veggies. Macellaio RC is a typical Italian butcher shop with white tiled walls, marble grit flooring and fresh meat displayed at its best. For those who need an extra boost of proteins, the restaurant delivers the best from the grill, including rump steak with pears and balsamic vinegar, or topped with gorgonzola cheese and walnuts. For those less keen on meat, a specialty here is its fresh bluefin tuna tartare accompanied by the Genoese “pissa,” a flat focaccia bread with different toppings. This is a must-go place for the best meat in town.

32 Via Fiori Chiari, 20121 Milan

Monday to Saturday Noon-3 p.m. and 6:30-11 p.m.

macellaiorc.com

info@macellaiorc.com

+39 02 36587452