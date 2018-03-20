The annual list highlights 100 honorees from 34 cities and 28 states who “share one common trait: an exceptional ability to leverage the power of parties to enhance the lives of others,” the site says.

“We love putting together the Salonniere 100 list every year,” says Carla McDonald, the site’s founder and editor in chief. “It’s a time-intensive, nationwide selection process, but it represents our collective sense of purpose and passion. For 2018, we spent six months talking to more than 1,000 local contacts and authorities whom we’ve come to know as in-the-know experts, including journalists, philanthropists, not-for-profit fundraisers, social luminaries, as well as cultural and business leaders.”

“The Salonniere 100 honors those who really enjoy getting people together and harnessing the power of parties to enhance other people’s lives — and to add value to the community while they’re doing it,” McDonald continues. “That doesn’t mean we’re looking for people who throw the most parties or the biggest or most expensive parties — although some on the list do host grand events that raise a lot of money for important local and national charities. But the list also celebrates honorees who throw intimate, informal dinner parties to encourage meaningful conversation and gather people together to meet outside their usual social circles. At the end of the day, it’s all about the 100 best party-givers in America, the 100 men and women who have an unparalleled ability to use social gatherings to support causes, advance ideas, and bring fun and joy to others.”

The full list is as below, by city:

Aspen, Colo. Melissa and Marc Ganzi, Amy Phelan Atlanta James Farmer, Annette Joseph, Danielle Rollins Austin, Tex. Mónica Peraza, Nina Seeley Boston Alli Achtmeyer, Jean and Christopher Egan Charleston, S.C. Patricia Altschul, Lee Manigault, Ann Merck, Carolyne Roehm Charlotte, N.C. Felicia and Herb Gray, Danialle and Pete Karmanos Chicago Alessandra Branca, Ikram Goldman Cincinnati Ryan Messer and Jimmy Musuraca Dallas Brooke and Blake Davenport, Cindy Rachofsky, Nancy and Richard Rogers, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Denver Tammy Abramovitz, Christie Isenberg, Christine Vazquez Detroit Chuck Bennett, Jessie Elliott and Ed Welburn, Danialle and Pete Karmanos, Diane and Tom Schoenith, Mona and Matt Simoncini Great Falls, Minn. Sydne George Hartford, Conn. Bunny Williams Houston Paige Fertitta, Lucinda Loya, Becca Cason Thrash, Phoebe Tudor, Sheridan Williams, Lynn Wyatt Lexington, Ky. Jon Carloftis and Dale Fisher Little Rock, Ark. Tobi Wells Fairley Louisville, Ky. Priscilla Barnstable and Patricia Barnstable- Brown, Tammy York Day and Tonya York Dees Los Angeles Barbara Broccoli, Christine Chiu, Eva Chow, Timothy Corrigan, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber ,Crystal Lourd, Lisa McRee, Irena and Mike Medavoy, Reese Witherspoon Macon, Ga. Carey Pickard and Christopher Howard