Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, Calif2018 Producers Guild Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 20 Jan 2018

The country’s best party hosts have been crowned.

Entertaining web site The Salonniere has named the 100 best party hosts in the U.S., with names like Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Solange Knowles, Lela Rose and more earning honors. Witherspoon and Knowles are among the new class of honorees, joining Heidi Klum, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Amy Virginia Buchanan, Patrick Janelle and Kiyomi Buker, social secretary to the Ambassador of Japan, on the first timers list.

The annual list highlights 100 honorees from 34 cities and 28 states who “share one common trait: an exceptional ability to leverage the power of parties to enhance the lives of others,” the site says.

“We love putting together the Salonniere 100 list every year,” says Carla McDonald, the site’s founder and editor in chief. “It’s a time-intensive, nationwide selection process, but it represents our collective sense of purpose and passion. For 2018, we spent six months talking to more than 1,000 local contacts and authorities whom we’ve come to know as in-the-know experts, including journalists, philanthropists, not-for-profit fundraisers, social luminaries, as well as cultural and business leaders.”

The Salonniere 100 honors those who really enjoy getting people together and harnessing the power of parties to enhance other people’s lives — and to add value to the community while they’re doing it,” McDonald continues. “That doesn’t mean we’re looking for people who throw the most parties or the biggest or most expensive parties — although some on the list do host grand events that raise a lot of money for important local and national charities. But the list also celebrates honorees who throw intimate, informal dinner parties to encourage meaningful conversation and gather people together to meet outside their usual social circles. At the end of the day, it’s all about the 100 best party-givers in America, the 100 men and women who have an unparalleled ability to use social gatherings to support causes, advance ideas, and bring fun and joy to others.”

The full list is as below, by city:

Aspen, Colo.

Melissa and Marc Ganzi, Amy Phelan

Atlanta

James Farmer, Annette Joseph, Danielle Rollins

Austin, Tex.

Mónica Peraza, Nina Seeley

Boston

Alli Achtmeyer, Jean and Christopher Egan

Charleston, S.C.

Patricia Altschul, Lee Manigault, Ann Merck, Carolyne Roehm

Charlotte, N.C.

Felicia and Herb Gray, Danialle and Pete Karmanos

Chicago

Alessandra Branca, Ikram Goldman

Cincinnati

Ryan Messer and Jimmy Musuraca

Dallas

Brooke and Blake Davenport, Cindy Rachofsky, Nancy and Richard Rogers, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman

Denver

Tammy Abramovitz, Christie Isenberg, Christine Vazquez

Detroit

Chuck Bennett, Jessie Elliott and Ed Welburn, Danialle and Pete Karmanos, Diane and Tom Schoenith, Mona and Matt Simoncini

Great Falls, Minn.

Sydne George

Hartford, Conn.

Bunny Williams

Houston

Paige Fertitta, Lucinda Loya, Becca Cason Thrash, Phoebe Tudor, Sheridan Williams, Lynn Wyatt

Lexington, Ky.

Jon Carloftis and Dale Fisher

Little Rock, Ark.

Tobi Wells Fairley

Louisville, Ky.

Priscilla Barnstable and Patricia Barnstable- Brown, Tammy York Day and Tonya York Dees

Los Angeles

Barbara Broccoli, Christine Chiu, Eva Chow, Timothy Corrigan, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber ,Crystal Lourd, Lisa McRee, Irena and Mike Medavoy, Reese Witherspoon

Macon, Ga.

Carey Pickard and Christopher Howard

Miami

Trudy Cejas, Sarah Harrelson, Craig Robbins

Nashville

Janet and Jim Ayers, Fletcher Foster and Dennis Johnson

New Orleans

Mary Clare and Danny Conwill, Sara Ruffin Costello, Dawn DeDeaux, Jane Scott Hodges, Allison Kendrick, Solange Knowles, Julia Reed

New York

Dennis Basso, Daniel Benedict and Andrew Saffir, Deeda Blair, Amy Virginia Buchanan and Patrick Janelle, Michael Devine, Cathy Graham, Dayssi de Kanavos, Heidi Klum, Ashley McDermott, Stephanie Nass, Lela Rose

Newport, R.I.

Bettie Bearden Pardee

Orlando, Fla.

Dana Marie Roquemore

Palm Beach, Fla.

Annie Falk, Terry Allen, Kramer Kit Pannill, Pauline Pitt, Steven Stolman, Kathryn Vecellio

Philadelphia

Natanya DiBona

Phoenix

Renee and Bob Parsons, Jordan and Jason Rose

San Diego

Joan and Irwin Jacob

San Francisco

Susan MacTavish Best, Ken Fulk, Vanessa Getty, Monelle Totah and Gary McNatton, Alexis and Trevor Traina

Santa Barbara, Calif.

Oprah Winfrey

Savannah, Ga.

Alexandra Trujillo de Taylor

Tampa, Fla.

Carmen and Harry Barkett, Sara and David Scher

Washington, D.C.

Katherine and David Bradley, Kiyomi Buker, Buffy Cafritz, Hilary Geary Ross

