“I think it’s incredible how they have Women’s History Month narrowed down to one month of the year,” says Indira Cesarine, founder of The Untitled Space art gallery in TriBeCa, dedicated to women in art and the cross-section between contemporary art and feminism. “It’s like, wait a second, why isn’t that just all the time?”

For her latest exhibit, “She Inspires,” Cesarine features 68 contemporary artists, male and female, with works across a variety of mediums that highlight inspirational women, including Michelle Obama, Frida Kahlo, Queen Latifah and more.

“I feel like this is a show really about the individuals that have impacted our culture and our society,” said Cesarine. “It’s not just about ‘the 50 percent,’ the women, the females, the wives, the mothers, the stereotypical women. I wanted it to have a wide mix of not just political figures, but also cultural figures, philosophers, artists, scientists. Women across the board of many arenas.”

A portion of the proceeds from the installation will benefit She Should Run, a nonpartisan organization whose mission is to encourage young women and girls to pursue public leadership.

“Right now, we’re at this very crucial time where our history is being rewritten as we speak,” said Cesarine. “I think that it’s important, now more than ever, for there to be a strong emphasis on encouraging young women to get out there and have their opinions and voices heard. I felt that it was an important time to have an exhibit that can have a positive cultural impact.”

The Untitled Space gallery, located at 45 Lispenard Street, is open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and weekends noon to 5 p.m. The exhibit opens May 2 and is on view through May 20.

