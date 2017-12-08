The Bitcoin boom has come to Art Basel Miami Beach.

Hervé Larren, a businessman and cofounder of Bitcoin producer Global Crypto Ventures, was inspired by the recent Bitcoin purchase of a Mark Flood painting (by an anonymous Canadian) and has revealed he plans to buy a piece of art from the Miami fair exclusively in Bitcoins. The lucky piece of art has yet to be chosen, but Larren better act fast: at this point, the most coveted works at the fair have already been claimed.

For those who prefer to invest in real estate over fine art, the Miami market has several high-end options accepting Bitcoin payment, including a Miami Beach penthouse for $3.5 million and early Bitcoin enthusiast Mike Komaransky’s Coral Gables home.

But you didn’t come to Miami bearing Bitcoins? Don’t worry: Miami Beach is home to several Bitcoin ATMs. So the next time a Mark Flood strikes your fancy, there will be nothing blocking your way.

