When not talking fashion, we were watching (and chatting up) the shiny and famous faces in the front row and out on the town. Here’s what we saw and overheard from NYFW.

They Are…Fanning for Fashion

What was the coolest party accessory this NYFW? A handheld fan. And where celebrities go, the fans will follow. Chaka Khan posed front row at Tom Ford’s show with her black folding fan — “Chaka” spelled out in glittery gold font above a pair of red lips — while Tracee Ellis Ross beat the heat with a silver dragon print fan at Pat McGrath’s “Mothership” Vogue Ball.

They Are…Overcrowded and Underprepared

Perhaps the element of danger is meant to add some edge to a party, but this NYFW things got out of hand. Nicki Minaj’s arrival to both the Mert and Marcus party and Harper’s Bazaar Icons ball early in the week caused a stampede of pushing and shoving that was only a mere warm-up to the chaos that came Saturday night outside Philipp Plein and Alexander Wang. Monday’s Paper Magazine party at Dave & Buster’s led to police-mandated locked doors and angry clubgoers jostled together on the Times Square sidewalk. And come Wednesday night, hopeful attendees of the Juicy Couture x Galore were still stranded on Chrystie Street at 2 a.m. as NYPD officers couldn’t resist taking videos of the mess outside. Pardon our French, but let’s dial back the s–t shows, shall we?

They Are…Obsessing Over Cardi B

If you went to New York Fashion Week and didn’t hear “Bodak Yellow,” did you even go at all? Cardi B was the one to see at fashion week, with the likes of Alexander Wang and Nylon billing her as the main draw. The Bronx rapper sat front row at Helmut Lang and Fenty Puma with beau Offset of Migos by her side. With her fashion week debut under her belt, the question now is: Will she be back next season?

They Are…Primping Midparty

As long as the cameras are watching, celebs will keep on primping — even if they’re in the middle of a party. Take, for example, Nicki Minaj at the Mert and Marcus fete, where she sat in a chair as a stylist coated her wig in hairspray. Or newcomer Cardi B, who stood behind a pillar at the Helmut Lang show as a makeup artist powdered her face and chest. Even Natasha Lyonne couldn’t resist a few touch-ups during the cocktail celebration of her Kenzo short film. A gal’s gotta do what a gal’s gotta do.

They Are…Partying at Public

Like moths to a flame, Ian Schrager’s Public Hotel seemed to be the venue for the it-crowd this NYFW. The hotel played host to a string of see-and-be-seen events including the rooftop launch of Mert and Marcus’ retrospective tome, the debut of Kenzo and Natasha Lyonne’s collaborative short film “Cabiria, Charity, Chastity” and a Jacquelyn Jablonski autism fund-raiser. Wednesday night’s failed Juicy Couture x Galore party signaled an end to the week’s festivities as overcrowding caused a complete shutdown of the property. Will the hotel still be so hot come February?