Where does one go to be noticed — but with enough privacy so that an entire plate of spaghetti carbonara can be polished off with one’s dignity in tact? That would be Sant Ambroeus, the Milan-bred restaurant that opened a branch on the Upper East Side and has since moved shop to the West Village and SoHo.

The restaurant’s downtown locations have become celebrity favorites, frequented by the likes of Taylor Swift, Demi Moore and Billy Joel. They’re also fashion favorites: Naomi Campbell was spotted brunching with Edward Enninful in SoHo over the summer, and Jared Leto was seen enjoying dinner in the West Village — in full Gucci attire, naturally. Raf Simons even gave the West Village spot a shoutout in Vanity Fair; it’s where he and Calvin Klein met for the first time over breakfast. Prabal Gurung, André Leon Talley and Olivia Palermo have been seen dining at either location.

Klein in particular was also spotted enjoying the offerings at Bar Pitti, an Italian staple just a few minutes away in the West Village. Both restaurants are bound to attract the fashion set, many of whom live in that area. And with watchful managers keen on keeping the paparazzi out, there’s no need to worry about unflattering, midbite photographs surfacing later on.

