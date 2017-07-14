It’s been over a year-and-a-half since DJ Khaled got lost at sea, but the incident continues to live on. Earlier this week, the Snapchat maven and “The Keys” author partnered with online marketplace Poshmark to sell pieces of his closet to benefit Get Schooled, a foundation educating high schoolers about the college process. Among the items Khaled offered up was a life vest — rather, the life vest — he wore when he infamously got lost jet skiing and documented the incident on Snapchat.

The Yamaha life vest is priced at a cool $5,000 — mere chump change when you consider the priceless comedy of which it was a part. A moment on Snapchat lasts forever on the Internet, does it not?

Also cashing in on her wardrobe this week was Lena Dunham, who purged her closet of 169 items to be consigned on The Real Real. Dunham pledged all of the proceeds — which we estimated to be over $18,000, not including taxes — to Planned Parenthood.

So who will be next to consign for a cause? Surely Céline Dion will want to purge some of her 10,000 pairs of shoes eventually…