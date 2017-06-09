We all love a throwback — and no one loves it more than the throwback themselves. Mary J. Blige, she of “Real Love” and “Family Affair” nostalgia, has in recent years had a bit more time on her hands — yes, there have been albums, but nothing quite like the late Nineties, early Aughts. What to do to fill the void? Gigging at fashion parties, naturally. Over the last few years, Blige has been making the rounds, and this spring has seen her busier than ever. After kicking off New York Fashion Week in September with a rousing performance at Jimmy Choo’s 20th anniversary, Blige was quite the jetsetter this May, booked back to back for the Vanity Fair party in Cannes and a Valentino resort bash in New York at the Top of the Standard. “I love her,” Pierpaolo Piccioli explained simply of his request.

What can we say — the heart wants what it wants. Keep on searching for a real love, darlings.