They Are…Bringing Back the Runway Twirl

The nostalgia for the Eighties and Nineties has extended past the clothes and into the runway walk. Yes, the twirl is back.

Giving one of the most dramatic — and most-Instagrammable — moments on the runway was Kaia Gerber at Anna Sui, who perfectly mimicked the mid-strut spin her mother so famously pulled off on runways such as Gianni Versace’s.

The day before, Karlie Kloss added a dramatic twist to her walk at Brandon Maxwell, and the women on the runway for Christian Siriano on Saturday were adding flair to their walks right and left.

Have we finally left behind the stoney, strict walk of the Aughts?



They Are…Not in the Party Mood

Yes, it’s February and, yes, that always means fewer nighttime commitments — it’s usually cold, remember? — but things were unusually quiet this time around. Whereas September parties like Alexander Wang’s #wangover, Paper Magazine’s Dave & Buster’s soiree and Juicy Couture x Galore kept guests out until the wee hours of the morning — and in fact had us begging for a tamer itinerary of events — parties this New York Fashion Week had us home before midnight with little to discuss. Sure, Bottega Veneta staged a lovely post-show cocktail at the American Stock Exchange, but the show’s VIPs made beelines for the exit post-runway finale, and most of the editors packed up by 10 p.m. Calvin Klein, Prabal Gurung and DVF — all of whom usually put together a starry post-show shindig — each opted to keep things focused on their collections this year. Party fiends, we feel you. Better luck in Paris?

