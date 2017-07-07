They Are...Starting 'Em Young

“Apple and Moses Martin (and their mom) invite you for popcorn, treats and a private screening of Despicable Me 3” read the invite.

The mom in question is, of course, Gwyneth Paltrow, who is no stranger to hosting duties for press-laden parties. Her children, however, are getting an early start on the public relations side of it all.

The offspring of Paltrow and Chris Martin, Apple and Moses are 13 and 11 respectively but aren’t the only celeb kiddos having their moments in the sun. Earlier this week in Paris, the nine-year-old daughter of Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson, Ever Anderson, was getting her taste of what life is like from the front row.

“I used to be shy but now after I did my first movie I was like, ‘You know what, shy is so last century,’” the budding actress said at the Bonpoint show.

Also finding fame at Bonpoint? Coco Rocha’s daughter Ioni, who made her catwalk debut at the tender age of two — taking after mom already.

The apple (a rather literal one, in the Paltrow/Martin case) never does fall from the tree, does it?

With contributions from Alex Wynne

Related Links:

They Are…Setting Their Out of Offices

They Are…Guilt-Listening to Harry Styles

They Are…Decamping for DUMBO

They Are…Not Tiring of Mary J. Blige