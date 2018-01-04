They were…drinking beet lattes.

They are…back to turmeric lattes.

They were…sweating it out in infrared saunas.

They are…freezing in the Cryotherapy chamber.

They were…vacationing in Tulum.

They are…taking to the slopes.

They were…partying at the Public Hotel.

The are…ready for a new party venue.

They were…watching “The Crown.”

They are…watching Meghan Markle prepare to be royal.

They were…listening to Harry Styles.

They are…listening to Cardi B.

They were…reading Tom Hanks’ short stories.

They are…forgetting them all thanks to “Cat Person.”

They were…waiting in line for Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Rooms.”

They are…still waiting in line.

They were…obsessing over Trump’s tweets.

They are…logging off Twitter for health purposes.