They Are...Young, Famous, and Off to College

Remember move-in day of your freshman year of college? The awkward exchange with the new roommate, the full sweat that followed wrestling through bags of Bed, Bath and Beyond purchases, the attempt to stifle tears when it came time to part ways with mom and dad?

It’s the season for college move-ins, and celebrity offspring are headed to campus along with the rest of the class of 2021. Malia Obama, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Brooklyn Beckham are all off to college this fall, giving the average Harvard or NYU freshman a little added excitement come Day One.

Obama arrived at Harvard this week after deferring enrollment until after her father left office, and the former President and First Lady were captured by iPhone-wielding classmates moving their eldest daughter in.

The eldest Beckham son is studying photography at The New School’s Parsons School of Design, and his departure led Victoria to post a photo of her crying on Instagram, and David was on hand for darling Brooklyn’s first day. Hamlin, meanwhile, is set to study criminal psychology at New York University come January, and got a jump-start on settling into the Big Apple with a move this month.

And with perhaps the biggest fanfare, First Daughter Tiffany Trump is bound for Georgetown Law this fall. And now that she’ll be closer to dad and half-sis Ivanka, the question is: How often will they all meet at the White House for lunch?

