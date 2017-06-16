They Are...Decamping for Dumbo

So you’ve conquered Manhattan and you’re no longer feeling as cool as you once did — what now? Brooklyn, natch. And while Williamsburg has been the choice neighborhood for the fashion set since the concept of venturing over the river entered the fold, DUMBO is giving it a run for its money. Nick Jones chose the neighborhood for his first New York outpost of international favorite Cecconi’s, which opened earlier this week with a VIP party — that was crashed by Bill Murray. New York’s third Soho House will open above the restaurant later this year. Miami favorite Sugarcane Raw Bar opens in the neighborhood later this summer, as well. And further along the waterfront, the Grand Banks team will take their beloved sailboat dining concept to Brooklyn at the end of the month with Pilot, giving you a new place to ‘gram trays of oysters and Boomerangs of rosé glasses.

Your move, Williamsburg.