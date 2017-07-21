Ah, creative outlets. As we become further glued at the fingertip to our gadgets, crafty hobbies are on the rise — and make for the good ‘gram, while we’re at it.

So what is the fashion gal’s art form of choice? They’ve painted, they’ve taken up guitar, they’ve even attempted to crochet their own knitwear, which more often than not resulted in purchasing the professional high-end version, but it’s the effort that counts. Now, it’s all about the pottery wheel.

Recently, model Lindsey Wixson revealed on her Instagram that she’s leaving the world of catwalks and campaigns behind for ceramics. “To all my fashion fans, I am sad to inform you that my injury [a torn tendon in her foot] has put me in a position to retire from this high-heel business,” Wixson explained. “I have an artistic side that wants to shine through. I ask for your support on my new endeavors with designing interiors, pottery, sculpting, carving and inventing for the future.” Her web site for the new venture is yet to be up and running, but from here on, she has traded the title “model” for “potter, interior curator, fixture designer, furniture designer.”

Campaign darling and “Spider-Man” actress Laura Harrier took W magazine inside the pottery studio with her recently, showing off her skills behind the wheel. With group classes and individual sessions available at Brooklyn studios like Choplet and Micòl Ceramics, it’s time to get spinning, kids.

@micol.ceramics showing me all the ins and outs. #ceramics A post shared by Lindsey Wixson (@lindseywixson) on May 12, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

