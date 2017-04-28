At least one Met Gala attendee already has experience wearing Comme des Garçons to the annual Met Gala. Marc Jacobs donned one of Rei Kawakubo’s designs to the Costume Institute’s benefit in 2012, which celebrated “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations.” While he was several years ahead of the curve for this year’s theme, he was also an early adopter of another style popular on the Met Gala’s red carpet in recent years: the naked dress. Jacobs — a longtime and avowed fan of Kawakubo’s — donned his sheer lacy button-up Comme des Garçons tunic with nothing but a pair of visible white boxer shorts — and glitzy buckled shoes and socks — putting him in a similar camp with Beyoncé, who donned a dramatic sheer black floor-length Givenchy gown that same year. (She went a similar route again in 2014.) Jacobs’ outfit also spawned a send-up: Seth Meyers made fun of Jacobs’ outfit by walking out onstage in a similar one when the comedian hosted the CFDA Awards later that year.

Given Kawakubo’s figure-obscuring fall collection, which focused on the “future of silhouette,” attendees on this year’s Met Gala red carpet may be a little more covered up than past years.

This year’s Costume Institute exhibit, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” is set to open to the public on May 4 and run until Sept. 4. It’s the second time the museum has devoted an exhibit to a living designer; it highlighted Yves Saint Laurent in 1983.



