Tommy Bahama is ready to take its show on the road.

The sportswear brand has teamed with Airstream to create a special-edition RV that will include special island-inspired decor and accessories including Tommy Bahama bedding, beach chairs, coolers, a built-in bar specially designed to hold stemless wineglasses, and tropical prints on the seats and walls.

“They called us and said they thought there was a lot of overlap between our brands, and our lifestyles intersect,” said Rob Goldberg, executive vice president of marketing for Tommy Bahama. After giving it some thought, he realized the “idea of the open road and the relaxing and free spirit of Airstream is the same as Tommy Bahama.”

So together the brands created two models: The Airstream Tommy Bahama Special Edition Travel Trailer and Interstate Touring Coach. Goldberg said Tommy Bahama designer Bradley O’Brien visited the Airstream offices and worked with the team to customize the vehicles.

“Airstream founder Wally Byam was an innovator and a lover of the outdoors, who believed in an enduring promise of adventure, new experiences and faraway lands,” said Airstream chief executive officer Bob Wheeler. “That same freedom-loving spirit is also deeply woven into the essence of Tommy Bahama, and together we are on a mission to inspire travelers to get out there and experience all the road has to offer.”

The 28-foot Travel Trailer sleeps four and includes a rear sport hatch for loading and unloading oversize gear such as bikes and kayaks as well as a queen bed. The Touring Coach, which Goldberg describes as the ultimate luxe weekend tailgating vehicle, is 24 feet long and can seat up to nine.

Goldberg said the company plans to bring the vehicles to Scottsdale, Ariz., during the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale at the end of the month to help publicize the renovation of its restaurant there, where it will drive some of the players around town. He’s also planning some activations in California.

“They’re so timeless,” Goldberg said. “You can just see them pulling up to a beach and camping.”

But they don’t come cheap: the Travel Trailer retails for $114,600 and the Touring Coach is $156,611.