The near decade-long saga of fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger trying to offload his tony Plaza Hotel penthouse in Manhattan appears to have come to an end — for now.

The 66-year-old and his wife, Dee Ocleppo, have just taken their $58.9 million penthouse that encompasses one of the landmark building’s four domed cupolas off the market, with a view of enjoying it rather than continuing to try to sell it, according to Mansion Global.

It all started back in the summer of 2008 when the duo paid $25.5 million for the spread in the landmark Manhattan building, only to try to flip it for $50 million in September as the global recession and property downturn was gathering pace. No surprises there that this wasn’t successful.

But instead of dropping the price like many sellers would have done, Hilfiger took it off the market and proceeded to spend the next few years splashing out $20 million carrying out extravagant renovations to the four-bedroom duplex, including creating a breakfast nook in one of the Plaza’s iconic turrets.

He tried his luck again in 2013 when the newly spruced up penthouse, located on the 18th and 19th floors, was put up for sale with the inflated price tag of $80 million as the U.S. economy was starting to recover.

A recovering economy wasn’t enough, though, to persuade wealthy buyers to open their wallets and it was taken off and relisted in 2015 at $75 million, according to listing records.

Then it disappeared, before returning to the market with a $68.95 million price tag in July 2016. The same happened again and it retuned at $58.9 million in November.

At the time, Hilfiger told the Wall Street Journal that he was selling the apartment because he and his wife spend most of their time at their estate in Greenwich, Conn., as well as their homes in Miami — he is now trying to sell this one for $27.5 million — and Mustique.

But the for sale sign on his Plaza penthouse was once again removed on Monday and it looks like it might be for good this time as Mansion Global said it had learned that the fashion designer has decided to keep the home for personal use.

The listing agents, Oren and Tal Alexander of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, and a spokesperson for Hilfiger did not respond to request for comment.