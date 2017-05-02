Jane Krakowsi and Christopher Jackson revealed the list of 2017 Tony Award nominees at the New York Public Library on Tuesday morning. Leading the pack with a total of 12 nominations is “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” with “Hello, Dolly!” and “Dear Evan Hansen” close behind.

Cate Blanchett is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for “The Present.” Josh Groban is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” in which he made his Broadway debut.

Tony-winning costume designers Linda Cho and Paloma Young are both in the running for this year’s Best Costume Design of a Musical — Cho for “Anastasia” and Young for “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.”

The 2017 Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 11, and will be hosted by Kevin Spacey. View the full list of nominees below.

Best Play

“A Doll’s House, Part 2” by Lucas Hnath

“Indecent” by Paula Vogel

“Oslo” by J.T. Rogers

“Sweat” by Lynn Nottage

Best Musical

“Come From Away”

“Dear Evan Hansen”

“Groundhog Day”

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Best Book of a Musical

“Come From Away,” Irene Sankoff and David Hein

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Steven Levenson

“Groundhog Day,” Danny Rubin

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” Dave Malloy

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“Come From Away,” Irene Sankoff and David Hein

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

“Groundhog Day,”, Tim Minchin

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” Dave Malloy

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s “Jitney”

Lillian Hellman’s “The Little Foxes”

“Present Laughter”

“Six Degrees of Separation”



Best Revival of a Musical

“Falsettos”

“Hello, Dolly!”

“Miss Saigon”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Denis Arndt, “Heisenberg”

Chris Cooper, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Corey Hawkins, “Six Degrees of Separation”

Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”

Jefferson Mays, “Oslo”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Cate Blanchett, “The Present”

Jennifer Ehle, “Oslo”

Sally Field, “The Glass Menagerie”

Laura Linney, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”

Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, “Falsettos”

Josh Groban, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Andy Karl, “Groundhog Day”

David Hyde Pierce, “Hello, Dolly!”

Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Denée Benton, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Christine Ebersole, “War Paint”

Patti LuPone, “War Paint”

Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”

Eva Noblezada, “Miss Saigon”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Michael Aronov, “Oslo”

Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller’s “The Price”

Nathan Lane, “The Front Page”

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman’s “The Little Foxes”

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson’s “Jitney”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Johanna Day, “Sweat”

Jayne Houdyshell, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s “The Little Foxes”

Condola Rashad, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Michelle Wilson, “Sweat”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”

Mike Faist, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Andrew Rannells, “Falsettos”

Lucas Steele, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Falsettos”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kate Baldwin, “Hello, Dolly!”

Stephanie J. Block, “Falsettos”

Jenn Colella, “Come From Away”

Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Mary Beth Peil, “Anastasia”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Gallo, “August Wilson’s Jitney”

Nigel Hook,” The Play That Goes Wrong”

Douglas W. Schmidt, “The Front Page”

Michael Yeargan, “Oslo”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rob Howell, “Groundhog Day”

David Korins, “War Paint”

Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s “The Little Foxes”

Susan Hilferty, “Present Laughter”

Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson’s “Jitney”

David Zinn, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, “Anastasia”

Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”

Paloma Young, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Catherine Zuber, “War Paint”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, “Indecent”

Jane Cox, August Wilson’s “Jitney”

Donald Holder, “Oslo”

Jennifer Tipton, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley, “Come From Away”

Natasha Katz, “Hello, Dolly!”

Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Japhy Weideman, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Gold, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s “Jitney”

Bartlett Sher, “Oslo”

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman’s “The Little Foxes”

Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent”

Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away”

Rachel Chavkin, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Michael Greif, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Matthew Warchus, “Groundhog Day”

Jerry Zaks, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand”

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, “Groundhog Day”

Kelly Devine, “Come From Away”

Denis Jones, “Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical”

Sam Pinkleton, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Best Orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, “Bandstand”

Larry Hochman, “Hello, Dolly!”

Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Dave Malloy, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”