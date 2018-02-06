The Tribeca Film Festival will open its 17th edition with “Love, Gilda,” a biopic focused on comedian Gilda Radner and her impact on the industry. The film is the work of first-time feature director Lisa D’Apolito, marking the festival’s continuing efforts to support female filmmakers.

“Love, Gilda” was produced with the support of the Gilda Radner estate and will feature the actress’ audiotapes and diary entries, as well as interviews with Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader, Chevy Chase and Lorne Michaels, among others. An original cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” Radner won an Emmy for “Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music” in 1977, and received a posthumous Grammy in 1990. The actress was married to her “The Woman in Red” costar Gene Wilder until her death in 1989. (A previous marriage, to Hall & Oates guitarist G. E. Smith, lasted two years.)

“Gilda Radner was a powerful comedic force of nature who opened doors and thrilled audiences while becoming one of the most prolific comedians of a generation. Her cutting edge humor was only second to her dedicated leadership in cancer care with her eponymous Gilda’s Club,” offered Tribeca Film Festival cofounder and chief executive officer Jane Rosenthal in a statement about the film.

The movie will premiere on April 18 at Beacon Theatre in New York City. Past opening night movies for the festival have included “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives,” “First Monday in May,” and “Nas: Time is Ill-matic.”