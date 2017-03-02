While you might be thinking that the film industry is set for a bit of a pause, following the conclusion of awards season with Sunday’s Oscars, film fanatics will soon be back on the festival circuit, to get a jump-start on what next year’s buzziest films might be. The 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival will get under way April 19 to 30, and 82 of the 98 entries have been revealed (the rest, including the closing film, are to come later). The festival received record submissions for this year’s lineup; below, some of the selections to keep an eye on.

“Aardvark”

Starring: Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Jon Hamm

Synopsis: While battling her own anxieties, therapist Emily Milburton (Slate) spends her time listening to other people’s problems. Her professional and personal worlds collide when Emily’s newest patient, Josh Norman (Quinto), walks through her door. Mentally ill and experiencing hallucinations, Josh harbors complex feelings for his estranged brother, Craig (Hamm). Things begin to get interesting when Emily falls for Craig.

“Flower”

Starring: Zoey Deutch, Adam Scott, Kathryn Hahn

Synopsis: Rebellious and quick-witted, 17-year-old firecracker Erica Vandross (Deutch) kills time with her friends gawking at older men in bowling alleys and sexually scheming guys out of their money. Her biggest scheme is still to come when her mother asks her boyfriend and his troubled, fresh-out-of-rehab son to move in with them in this biting dark comedy.

“Love After Love”

Starring: Andie MacDowell, Chris O’Dowd, Dree Hemingway



Synopsis: The world of a mother and her two adult sons feels emotionally untethered following the death of their family’s patriarch. [An] absorbing story of a family losing and regaining their equilibrium in the wake of loss.

“One Percent More Humid”

Starring: Julia Garner, Juno Temple

Synopsis: Catherine (Garner) and Iris (Temple) are childhood friends home from college for a hot New England summer. As they attempt to enjoy parties and skinny-dipping and the usual vacation hijinks, a shared trauma in their past becomes increasingly difficult to suppress. As the wedge between the friends grows, they each pursue forbidden affairs to cope.

“The Boy Downstairs”

Starring: Zosia Mamet, Sarah Ramos, Matthew Shear

Synopsis: Diana (Mamet) navigates the rite of passage of every single New Yorker: the search for an apartment. She seemingly finds a jewel of a home until realizing her downstairs neighbor is her ex whose heart she broke. Like a true New Yorker, she keeps the apartment.

“Chuck”

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber

Synopsis: The true story of Chuck Wepner (Schreiber), the man who inspired the billion-dollar film series “Rocky” — a liquor salesman from New Jersey who went 15 rounds with Muhammad Ali. Wepner suffered numerous losses, knockouts and broken noses in his 10 years in the ring, and lived an epic life of drugs, booze and wild women outside of it.

“The Clapper”

Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Ed Helms, Adam Levine, the late Alan Thicke

Synopsis: Eddie Krumble (Helms) is a professional audience member who gains unwanted notoriety when a late-night talk show turns his life into a national obsession, threatening his budding relationship with gas station attendant Judy (Seyfried).

“The Dinner”

Starring: Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan, Rebecca Hall, Chloë Sevigny

Synopsis: Two brothers, congressman Stan and caustic former teacher Paul, are locked in sibling rivalry and are forced to come head to head over a dinner with their wives. As the two couples (Gere, Linney, Coogan and Hall) sit down to dine, their dark family secrets are drudged on to the table along with the main course, in this adaptation of the Herman Koch bestseller.

“Literally, Right Before Aaron”

Starring: Cobie Smulders, Justin Long

Synopsis: Still reeling from his breakup with college sweetheart Allison (Smulders), Adam’s (Long) world is thrown into further chaos when he’s surprisingly invited to attend her wedding. Over a surreal weekend, he stumbles through a nightmarish rehearsal dinner and drinks his way through the reception as he thinks back on where it all went wrong with the one that got away.

“Permission”

Starring: Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens

Synopsis: Anna (Hall) and Will (Stevens) are the definition of long-term monogamy, and with great careers, an impending marriage, and a potential new home, things couldn’t be better. But after a close friend’s joke about her nonexistent sexual experience hits too close to home, Anna proposes to Will an experiment to broaden their horizons without sabotaging their relationship: to try an open relationship — together.”