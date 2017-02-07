The Beyhive was in shambles last week when Beyoncé revealed that she was pregnant with twins. The superstar unveiled the news on Instagram with a photo of herself kneeling in a garden setup. A light green veil draped over her head and back, she wore a maroon bra and periwinkle underwear. Most importantly, she was caressing her stomach.

Beyoncé released more photos the following day, including some of her posing underwater. Details about both shoots have been rolling out in the days since. Both Awol Erizku and Daniela Vesco, the digital design manager at Parkwood Entertainment, have been credited as photographers, but for the most part, Beyoncé’s camp has remained silent.

Ty Hunter, the singer’s longtime stylist, shared his thoughts on her pregnancy announcement at the premiere party for “A United Kingdom” in Manhattan Monday night.

“It was beautiful,” he said. He wasn’t involved in the actual shoot, which meant that he found out about it at the same time as her Instagram followers.

“Just to see her in that state, I love when she’s pregnant, she looks so beautiful,” he said. “I love the fact that they had the flowers, everything. The major photos came out the next day. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ That one was so beautiful, but she’s just awesome and I’m really, really happy to be an uncle again.”

Hunter won’t be working with Beyoncé on her Grammy Awards look, as he’s gearing up to release an ath-leisure line of his own in conjunction with Six:02, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be watching.

“I’m focusing on my project, so I’m really excited about that, but I’m definitely gonna be cheering for everyone else,” he said. “I always knew [Beyoncé] was a great performer and I’ve always been her number-one fan. But to be shocked like everyone else and not be a part of the whole process, it’s a great thing. I love everything that she’s doing.”