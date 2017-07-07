With every fashion week comes clothes, yes, but we’re here to talk front rows — namely, the ubiquitous faces who managed to score invites to perhaps one too many shows and soirees.

Ubiquitors, as they are known, usually garner an eye roll; after all, aren’t we sick of seeing the same faces (and front-row-friendly crossed legs) day after day by the week’s close?

Not so for Paris couture week’s most ubiquitous, who we’re pleased to crown as none other than Céline Dion. Yes, she’s made the rounds, but we’re far from sick of her. Why?

Well, just look at her — Dion is taking the seriousness out of couture and is having the most fun of all at the Paris shows. And why shouldn’t she? According to her stylist, Law Roach, Dion realized her dream of attending couture shows last year, and is back for more this July.

Juggling couture shows and her own European tour performances, Dion made it to Dior and Giambattista Valli, where she found herself in the front row, flanked by top editors at Vogue (including Anna Wintour herself at Dior).

The pap shots of Dion blowing kisses from the car or posing emphatically outside shows manage to feel more authentic than any of her younger counterparts’ fashion week outings.

And, besides, it’s Céline Dion people. As Roach says, “come on, it’s Céline Dion in some tight Dior leather pants — like, who wouldn’t love to see that?”

