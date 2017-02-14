View Slideshow
Many would argue that every day is the ideal day to celebrate love, but on Valentine’s Day there’s no escaping it. Feb. 14 is the feast day of Saint Valentine of Terni, the third-century Roman saint associated with love and marriage. The day is now a commercial celebration almost everywhere, in addition to being an excuse to eat chocolate — and, ideally, show some affection.

WWD asked designers, photographers and illustrators to create their handmade Valentine’s Day cards. Rick Owens, Manish Arora, Antonio Marras, Alberta Ferretti, Alice Temperley, Gill Button and Rankin created cards, videos and illustrations in the spirit of the day.

Antonio Marras:

WWD hearts Antonio Marras back … 

Alberta Ferretti:

‘Love’ by Alberta Ferretti. 

Lorenzo Serafini, Philosophy:

Valentine’s Day is all about love and romance for designer Lorenzo Serafini. 

Manish Arora:

‘Share the Love,’ Manish Arora’s Valentine’s card for WWD. 

Yaz Kurhan of Yazbukey:

Yaz Kurhan, creator of Yazbukey, shared a Valentine’s Day memory: “Being at home on the evening of Saint Valentine’s day and seeing my neighbor from across the street through the window dressed in her new lace lingerie singing ‘I Will Always Love You’ with the most horrible singing voice!”

“Valentine’s Day is for me the day my secret admirers send me red roses!” said Yaz Kurhan, creator of Yazbukey. 

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac:

Monsieur Jean-Charles de Castelbajac shared a small personal anecdote about Valentine’s Day: “A long time ago, for Valentine’s Day, I took my girlfriend for a ride on my old Harley Davidson from the 1950s. Suddenly, when we were in the middle of nowhere, we ran out of gas, but fortunately we had a reserve of kisses.”

“A long time ago, for Valentine’s Day, I took my girlfriend for a ride on my old Harley Davidson from the 1950s. Suddenly, when we were in the middle of nowhere, we ran out of gas, but fortunately we had a reserve of kisses,” said Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. 

Alice Temperley of Temperley London:

‘Happy Valentines for all dreamy lovers x Spread the love ❤️,’ said Alice Temperley. 

Cozette McCreery and Sid Bryan of Sibling:

“Our valentine is based on a knit program for a fair isle sweater which is now part of our archive of classic Sibling graphics and sweaters. This could be a scarf or a blanket for when your love is long distance and unable to keep you warm,” Cozette McCreery and Sid Bryan. 

Gill Button, artist and illustrator:

“I decided to call this piece ‘Simultaneously Dreaming of Love’ as a reference, not only to the connection between two people, but also the power of Valentine’s Day — this one day in the year when so many of us, whether we are in a happy or sad place, are channelling our deepest feelings at the same time. “

Gill Button’s Valentine’s Day illustration for WWD. 

‘Simultaneously Dreaming of Love’: Gill Button’s Valentine’s Day illustration for WWD. 

Christina Exteen, creative director of By Malene Birger:

“Be desired and loved every day. Happy Valentine,” said Christina Exteen, creative director of By Malene Birger. 

Olivia von Halle:

“Pink to make the boys wink,” said Olivia von Halle. 

Rankin, photographer:

“Valentine’s day should be about snogging. So here, have a snog on me! Happy Snog Day!”

Rankin’s ‘Retrospective / Snog’ 

Rankin’s ‘Retrospective / Snog’ 

Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy:

“Our wedding announcement, August 26, 2006,” Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy. 

Arthur Yates, designer, Bruta:

“Spend every 14th of February with your Valentine on a beach in Tahiti or at least pretend to,” said Arthur Yates, designer, Bruta. 

