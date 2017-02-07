Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti are bringing their version of Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” to Valencia, Spain.

The classical opera, which under the direction of Sofia Coppola debuted at Rome’s Teatro dell’Opera last May, will premiere at Valencia’s Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia theater on Thursday at the presence of Queen Sofía of Spain. For the occasion, Spanish tenor Placido Domingo will interpret the role of Germond.

Violetta, the protagonist, will wear costumes designed by Garavani, while the other characters will show outfits conceived by the Valentino fashion house.

On May 22 last year, a range of international personalities including Francis Ford Coppola, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Elizabeth Hurley, Luke Evans and Keira Knightley, flocked to Rome to attend a private opening night of the opera.