The fall frenzy may start with fashion week, but with this season’s loaded musical lineup, the madness is sure to continue throughout. As John Mayer and Coldplay pack up their guitars, other popular acts are readying for the road.

The most anticipated tours beginning this fall are Katy Perry’s Witness: The Tour and Jay Z’s 4:44 Tour, both of which kick off in September. Janet Jackson will return to the stage that month with her freshly named State of the World Tour, a continuation of the Unbreakable Tour she put on hold last year, and Luis Fonsi will bring “Despacito” stateside for the U.S. portion of his Love and Dance World Tour.

Playing throughout the fall are Lady Gaga (Joanne World Tour), The Weeknd (Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour), Ed Sheeran (÷ Tour), Guns N’ Roses (Not in This Lifetime… Tour), Jason Aldean (They Don’t Know Tour) and Shawn Mendes (Illuminate World Tour). A Versace-clad Bruno Mars will continue his 24K Magic World Tour through February, much to the satisfaction of superfan Donatella.

Keep your eyes on SZA, who will tour through December in support of her debut album “Ctrl,” which released at the top of the summer to critical acclaim. The singer-songwriter, who penned “Consideration” for Rihanna and “Feeling Myself” for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, is up for Best New Artist at MTV’s Video Music Awards this weekend.