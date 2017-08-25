The remaining months of the year will see the Academy Awards race heat up — and the unusual critical success of summer hits like “Wonder Woman” and “Dunkirk” have already started a heated competition. You’ve seen the Vogue cover with Jennifer Lawrence and are therefore aware she’s starring in Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!” but other rumored Oscar contenders slated for releases this fall include Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World”; the Steven Spielberg-directed, Meryl Streep-helmed “The Papers,” in which she plays Kay Graham of The Washington Post; Kenneth Branagh’s ensemble cast thriller “Murder on the Orient Express”; and the George Clooney-directed, Coen brothers-penned “Suburbicon.” Others to add to your viewing list include the Winston Churchill drama “Darkest Hour” and the Thomas Edison biopic “The Current War.” And with film festivals in Venice, Toronto and New York still to come this fall, Hollywood’s finest will get a chance to ease their way back into red-carpet dressing in anticipation of winter’s big awards shows.

At Venice, Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte make their directorial debut with “Woodshock,” starring Kirsten Dunst; and Brie Larson’s first turn in the director’s seat, “Unicorn Store,” will show in Toronto.

One to keep an eye on is Diane Kruger, who made her German language debut in “In the Fade” and won the award for best actress at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

As for television, the Emmy awards will be held in L.A. on Sept. 17 (yes, in the midst of London Fashion Week) where contenders like “Westworld,” “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” will face off for TV’s top honors. Nicole Kidman is favored to take home a statue for “Big Little Lies,” and she’s joined in the nominee pool by castmates Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Alexander Skarsgard. New to your television (or, let’s be honest, your laptop) this fall? Margaret Atwood enthusiasm continues with “Alias Grace,” and Josh Schwartz of “Gossip Girl” and “The O.C.” fame brings back “Dynasty,” premiering on the CW in October. Beloved feel-good drama “This Is Us” returns Sept. 26, Kerry Washington’s “Scandal” starts its final season Oct. 5, and “Stranger Things” is back on Netflix Oct. 27.

