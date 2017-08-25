Sure, there’s no shortage of scene-y, impossible-to-book restaurants throughout the city, but New Yorkers tire quickly. New this fall? Keith McNally alums Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr will go out on their own with Frenchette, a brasserie concept likely reminiscent of their time at Balthazar and Minetta Tavern.

Chicago’s popular cocktail bar The Aviary is opening an outpost inside the Mandarin Oriental at Columbus Circle in September, with a promise of a more extensive list of cocktails as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Charlie Bird team heads to Hudson Yards for its third restaurant, Legacy Records. Chinese chef Dong Zhenxiang, famed for his roast Peking duck, will bring his restaurant DaDong Stateside come October with the opening of a 400-seat dining space at Bryant Park. Across the river in Dumbo — where everything seems to be opening these days — the Grand Army and Miles End team will debut Celestine in mid-September, alongside L’Artusi alum Joe Campanale.

Arguably the year’s biggest opening was Major Food Group’s introduction of its concepts in the former Four Seasons space earlier this summer; The Grill opened in May, The Pool in July, and last up is The Lobster Club, which is helmed by Michelin-starred chef Tasuku Murakami and is slated for an October opening. Another one of the spring’s biggest openings, Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s abcV, is now catering to the weekend crowd and serving brunch.

With contributions from Andrew Nodell

