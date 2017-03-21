Anna Wintour, wedding planner?

It was confirmed Tuesday that the American Vogue editor in chief’s only daughter, Bee Shaffer, is engaged to Francesco Carrozzini, the son of late Italian Vogue editor in chief Franca Sozzani. And it’s safe to assume that having Ms. Wintour as your mother guarantees that just about any designer is a phone call away for creating a custom dress.

So whom will Shaffer wear? The most obvious choice is Chanel, a frequently worn favorite of her mother’s. But would the first daughter of American Vogue dare to wear a French label? Perhaps then she’ll go the route of an American brand, such as Oscar de la Renta. The late designer was a close friend of the editor’s, and with two new, young designers at the helm — who have yet to show how they interpret bridal for the storied house — the selection would surely be fitting.

Shaffer, who is a producer on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” has worn Alexander McQueen for the past three years to the Met Ball, so maybe she will recruit Sarah Burton to create a dress for the nuptials. Or maybe she’ll turn to another British label, Erdem, like she did for the 2016 Tony Awards.

What about an Italian brand in honor of her future husband? A Gucci bride, anyone?

Related Articles from WWD.com:

Franca Sozzani Dies in Milan at Age 66

The Fashion World Remembers Franca Sozzani

Franca Sozzani’s Mass Draws Designers, Executives

Franca Sozzani Film Screening Draws Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell and More

Did Anna Wintour and Vogue’s Hillary Clinton Advocacy Go Too Far?

Hugo Boss Unveils Film Starring Francesco Carrozzini, Jason Pomeranc