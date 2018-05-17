LONDON — Will Meghan Markle wear a tiara on her wedding day and, if so, which one?

She’s marrying a senior member of the royal family, so it’s likely that Markle will sparkle with something precious, and the headpiece will most certainly come from Queen Elizabeth.

The selection will be wide, considering the British royal family has one of the most enviable jewelry collections in the world, hence the suspense ahead of Saturday’s wedding.

Tiaras have been an emblem of the British royal family for more than a century, with countless paintings and photographs showing dazzling jewels that seem too spectacular to be real.

The tiara first emerged in ancient Rome, Greece and Persia, and the word tiara is Persian in origin. After the fall of the Roman Empire, tiaras disappeared and later re-emerged with the rise of Neoclassicism in mid-18thCentury Europe and the chic look of Empress Josephine.

Since then, tiaras have been a staple of the formal and state dress of royals and aristocrats worldwide and the owner of the largest and most valuable collection of tiaras is the British monarch.

Garrard & Co, the former crown jeweler’s are credited with creating many of the most famous tiaras worn today. The Queen married Prince Philip in a Garrard creation, the Queen Mary Fringe Tiara, a 1919 piece similar in design to the traditional Russian kokoshnik headdress.

It was worn by the Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne the Princess Royal, when she married Mark Phillips, and could be the one that Markle wears on the big day.

While there are so many tiaras that Markle could wear, it’s unlikely that she’ll appear in creations such as the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara or the Cambridge Lover’s Knot, both of which were made by Garrard. The latter was a favorite of Princess Diana’s.

She probably won’t make an appearance in the Cartier Halo Tiara, which Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge, wore for her wedding to Prince William in 2011.

Markle will most likely wear the Strathmore Rose Tiara, the Lotus Flower Tiara or even the Spencer Tiara, in honor of Prince Harry’s late mother Diana who wore it on her wedding day.

