“Wonder Woman” is officially the first female-led superhero blockbuster.

Opening over the weekend, “Wonder Woman” outperformed estimations of $80 million to $90 million and brought in $100.5 million in the U.S. and Canada. Such an accomplishment means the film, which is directed by Patty Jenkins, now holds the record for the biggest opening out of any movie directed by a woman. Internationally, the Warner Bros. and DC Comics film brought in $122.5 million this past weekend, for a total global opening of $223 million.

And talk about girl power: the record-setting opening figures are higher than male-helmed comic book movies “Thor,” both“Guardians of the Galaxy” films,“Man of Steel,” and the “Iron Man” movies.

The film stars Gal Gadot in the title role. After the news of the box office success, the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, tweeted, “Wonder Woman is breaking box office records!!! Bravo,Patty Jenkins! Bravo, Gal Gadot! Bravo, Chris Pine!”

Jenkins is previously best known for directing 2003’s “Monster,” starring Charlize Theron; “Wonder Woman” is only her second feature film. The record for biggest opening by a female director was previously held by “Fifty Shades of Grey” director Sam Taylor-Johnson.

TODAY is the day! 🙌 ✨ #WonderWoman is officially in theaters everywhere. Much love to all 💥⚔️ A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

